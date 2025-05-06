Canada's Trade Deficit Narrows Despite Tariff Tensions

Canada's trade deficit narrowed to C$506 million in March, surpassing expectations, according to data released on Tuesday.

The decline in imports, which outpaced the reduction in exports, was largely attributed to a 2.9% slump in imports from the U.S., following Canada's retaliatory tariffs against President Trump's tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

While exports to the U.S. fell by 6.6%, this was partially offset by increased exports to other regions. Statistics Canada noted that despite two consecutive months of declining exports, March's figures remained 10.2% higher than the previous year, primarily due to lower prices.

