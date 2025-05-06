Canada's Trade Deficit Narrows Despite Tariff Tensions
Canada's trade deficit decreased to C$506 million in March as imports fell faster than exports. Despite Donald Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum, which impacted imports from the U.S., the drop in total exports was less significant due to increased exports to other countries.
Canada's trade deficit narrowed to C$506 million in March, surpassing expectations, according to data released on Tuesday.
The decline in imports, which outpaced the reduction in exports, was largely attributed to a 2.9% slump in imports from the U.S., following Canada's retaliatory tariffs against President Trump's tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.
While exports to the U.S. fell by 6.6%, this was partially offset by increased exports to other regions. Statistics Canada noted that despite two consecutive months of declining exports, March's figures remained 10.2% higher than the previous year, primarily due to lower prices.
