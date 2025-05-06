Left Menu

Unlocking Odisha: Path to Sustainable Prosperity

The strategic development of Odisha's mineral-rich regions is essential for the state's inclusive prosperity. With significant reserves of bauxite, iron ore, and coal, Odisha has the potential for transformative growth through reforms, investment in mineral corridors, and a shift from resource exporting to value creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:38 IST
Unlocking Odisha: Path to Sustainable Prosperity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Experts are advocating for the strategic development of mineral-rich regions in Odisha to foster inclusive prosperity. A recent white paper has highlighted Odisha's abundant natural resources, with significant reserves of iron ore, bauxite, and coal.

A panel, including former bureaucrats and academicians, has emphasized the need for bold reforms to harness Odisha's mineral potential. The white paper suggests transformative strategies, including regulatory changes and investment in infrastructure.

The report outlines a phased plan for Odisha's transition from a resource exporter to a value creator, projecting significant job creation and investment opportunities. This shift could place Odisha on the global map for green aluminium, steel, and critical minerals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025