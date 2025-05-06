Unlocking Odisha: Path to Sustainable Prosperity

Experts are advocating for the strategic development of mineral-rich regions in Odisha to foster inclusive prosperity. A recent white paper has highlighted Odisha's abundant natural resources, with significant reserves of iron ore, bauxite, and coal.

A panel, including former bureaucrats and academicians, has emphasized the need for bold reforms to harness Odisha's mineral potential. The white paper suggests transformative strategies, including regulatory changes and investment in infrastructure.

The report outlines a phased plan for Odisha's transition from a resource exporter to a value creator, projecting significant job creation and investment opportunities. This shift could place Odisha on the global map for green aluminium, steel, and critical minerals.

