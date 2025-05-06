Britain and India's Bold Trade Pact: A New Era of Bilateral Relations

Britain and India have reached a landmark free trade agreement, the most comprehensive signed by the UK since its departure from the European Union. This significant milestone is anticipated to boost annual trade between the two global economic powerhouses by £25.5 billion by the year 2040.

India has agreed to slash tariffs on 90% of British goods, a move expected to vastly benefit sectors selling whisky, automotive products, and medical devices. Conversely, 99% of Indian exports to Britain will face zero duties, expanding opportunities for India's textile and engineering sectors.

The trade pact also includes provisions for social security exemptions for temporary Indian workers in the UK and potential access to India's procurement market for UK businesses, although the issue of Britain's carbon tax remains unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)