Left Menu

Britain and India's Bold Trade Pact: A New Era of Bilateral Relations

Britain and India signed a significant free trade agreement expected to amplify bilateral trade by £25.5 billion annually by 2040. The pact, post-Brexit's biggest for Britain, involves substantial tariff cuts, especially benefitting the whisky and automotive sectors. The deal also offers social security exemptions for Indian workers in Britain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:39 IST
Britain and India's Bold Trade Pact: A New Era of Bilateral Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain and India have reached a landmark free trade agreement, the most comprehensive signed by the UK since its departure from the European Union. This significant milestone is anticipated to boost annual trade between the two global economic powerhouses by £25.5 billion by the year 2040.

India has agreed to slash tariffs on 90% of British goods, a move expected to vastly benefit sectors selling whisky, automotive products, and medical devices. Conversely, 99% of Indian exports to Britain will face zero duties, expanding opportunities for India's textile and engineering sectors.

The trade pact also includes provisions for social security exemptions for temporary Indian workers in the UK and potential access to India's procurement market for UK businesses, although the issue of Britain's carbon tax remains unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025