India Stands Firm on Agricultural Imports in UK Trade Deal

India remains resolute on not providing import duty concessions for sensitive agricultural products, such as dairy, apples, and cheese, within its latest free trade agreement with the United Kingdom, an official disclosed on Tuesday.

The negotiations for this agreement, which commenced in January 2022, concluded with India maintaining its protective stance. About 10% of tariff lines are categorized as sensitive, reflecting the country's commitment to safeguarding its agrarian community.

This steadfast approach aligns with India's practices in other trade agreements, including refusing concessions to Switzerland and Norway under the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) pact signed last year. With import duties on milk products in India around 30%, the nation prioritizes the interests of its local farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)