Monsoon Chaos: Mumbai's Welcome Relief Turns into Commute Nightmare

Heavy thunderstorms and rain in Mumbai brought a break from the summer heat but disrupted train services and traffic. Parts of Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad experienced adverse weather, causing delays and panic among commuters. Train services were affected, prompting temporary regulations and safety measures before normalcy resumed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 23:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A severe spell of thunderstorms coupled with heavy rain lashed Mumbai and its surrounding areas on Tuesday evening, providing respite from the oppressive heat but wreaking havoc on the city's transport infrastructure.

Suburban train services and road traffic suffered significant disruption. In addition to Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts also experienced intense weather conditions. Western suburbs, including Borivali and Bandra, were particularly affected, receiving heavy rainfall, while parts of the eastern suburbs and the island city reported light to moderate rain following a dust storm with strong winds.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'nowcast' warning, predicting thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching 60 kmph. Train operations on the Western and Central Railway networks were delayed as passengers faced sparking on overhead wires. Authorities were forced to regulate services until safety measures could be confirmed, with operations eventually returning to normal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

