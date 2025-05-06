Collapse of Under-Construction Bridge Pillar in Vidisha

A pillar of an under-construction railway overbridge in Vidisha city, Madhya Pradesh, collapsed on Tuesday evening, according to an official.

No casualties have been reported following the incident. The collapse occurred around 8 pm near Arihant Vihar Colony, prompting a swift response from local authorities. The fallen pillar's debris was quickly cleared, informed Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Kashwani.

The cause of the pillar collapse is currently under investigation. As a precautionary measure, debris removal continues to safeguard area residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)