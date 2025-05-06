Collapse of Under-Construction Bridge Pillar in Vidisha
A pillar of an under-construction railway overbridge in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, collapsed with no casualties reported. Local authorities promptly responded to the incident, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause. Debris clearance is ongoing to ensure public safety.
A pillar of an under-construction railway overbridge in Vidisha city, Madhya Pradesh, collapsed on Tuesday evening, according to an official.
No casualties have been reported following the incident. The collapse occurred around 8 pm near Arihant Vihar Colony, prompting a swift response from local authorities. The fallen pillar's debris was quickly cleared, informed Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Kashwani.
The cause of the pillar collapse is currently under investigation. As a precautionary measure, debris removal continues to safeguard area residents.
