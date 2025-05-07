U.S. Navy Jet Plunges into Red Sea: Unplanned Dive Raises Alarm

In a concerning development, a U.S. F-18 fighter jet plunged into the Red Sea from the Harry S Truman aircraft carrier, marking the second such event within a week. U.S. officials, who requested anonymity, reported that the jet failed to halt adequately upon landing, resulting in the mishap.

The crew managed to eject safely before the jet submerged, and a rescue helicopter promptly retrieved them. No casualties were reported among the flight deck crew, although the aviators sustained minor injuries, according to medical evaluations.

First brought to light by CNN, this incident follows another aircraft's fall from the Truman, which currently supports U.S. military operations against Yemeni Houthi forces. With fighter jets costing at least $60 million, repeated occurrences could intensify scrutiny of the carrier's operational protocols, yet the Navy remains silent on the issue thus far.

