Left Menu

Air Travel Disrupted Amid India-Pakistan Conflict

Several Asian airlines have rerouted or canceled flights to Europe due to escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. Airlines, including EVA Air, Korean Air, and Thai Airways, are making routing adjustments for safety, affecting passenger schedules and flight durations. Some flights now opt for longer, alternative routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 09:57 IST
Air Travel Disrupted Amid India-Pakistan Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian airlines are facing significant disruptions as hostilities between India and Pakistan escalate. On Wednesday, it was announced that multiple flights to and from Europe are rerouted or canceled as a safety measure.

The conflict, marking the worst in more than two decades, prompted numerous flights to avoid Pakistani airspace, causing operational changes. By local time Wednesday morning, over 50 flights to or from Pakistan were canceled.

Airlines like EVA Air and Korean Air are adjusting routes to ensure safety, choosing paths over Myanmar, Bangladesh, and India instead of Pakistan. The unspecified tensions have also led to delayed schedules and longer journey times for some flights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth

From Exporter to Processor: Côte d’Ivoire's Bold Shift in the Cashew Value Chain

Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps

Floods, Pests, and Price Shocks: Tackling Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Vulnerabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025