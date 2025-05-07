Air Travel Disrupted Amid India-Pakistan Conflict

Asian airlines are facing significant disruptions as hostilities between India and Pakistan escalate. On Wednesday, it was announced that multiple flights to and from Europe are rerouted or canceled as a safety measure.

The conflict, marking the worst in more than two decades, prompted numerous flights to avoid Pakistani airspace, causing operational changes. By local time Wednesday morning, over 50 flights to or from Pakistan were canceled.

Airlines like EVA Air and Korean Air are adjusting routes to ensure safety, choosing paths over Myanmar, Bangladesh, and India instead of Pakistan. The unspecified tensions have also led to delayed schedules and longer journey times for some flights.

(With inputs from agencies.)