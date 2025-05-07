Tragic Collision on Aligarh-Kanpur Highway: Three Dead, One Injured
A tragic accident occurred on the Aligarh-Kanpur highway, resulting in three fatalities and one serious injury after a motorcycle collided with a truck. The motorcycle caught fire due to the severity of the collision. The incident is under investigation by local authorities.
In a tragic accident on the Aligarh-Kanpur highway, three individuals, including a woman, lost their lives, while another was critically injured. The motorcycle they were riding collided with a truck, causing a severe impact that ignited the vehicle.
Circle Officer (City) Kamlesh Kumar reported that the horrific incident took place near the Pal crossing on Tuesday night. The collision was so forceful that it dragged the motorcycle for a distance before it burst into flames.
The deceased were identified as Rajni, aged 27, Tinku Jatav, 50, and an unidentified male, roughly 30 years old. Rajni's husband, Guddu, 32, remains in critical condition at Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Medical College. Authorities have seized the truck and are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the crash.
