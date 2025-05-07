Tragic Collision on Bundelkhand Expressway: Family Lost in Fatal Accident

A tragic road accident on the Bundelkhand Expressway resulted in the deaths of five family members, including an infant girl, according to local officials. The collision took place early Wednesday when the vehicle, driven by Brijesh, a resident of Motipur in Bahraich district, collided with a truck.

It is suspected that the driver, Brijesh, fell asleep at the wheel, causing the car to breach the road divider near Girthan village and collide head-on with an oncoming truck. The impact was devastating, leaving the vehicle completely mangled and claiming the lives of Brijesh, his wife Preeti, their three-month-old daughter, their son Ashutosh, and a relative.

Two other passengers, identified as Manvi and Nanda, sustained critical injuries and were rushed to a nearby medical college in Orai. Authorities have sent bodies for post-mortem examinations and informed the victims' family about the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)