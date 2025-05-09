Kurukshetra Leads the Way: Natural Farming Revolution Gathers Momentum

Kurukshetra is setting an exemplary path for natural farming, declared Member of Parliament Naveen Jindal at the launch of the Agro-Tech Exhibition and Startup Conclave held at Kurukshetra University. This initiative, part of the National Mission on Natural Farming, seeks to promote sustainable agricultural practices through innovative solutions and increased awareness.

Addressing a diverse audience of farmers, startups, and agricultural experts, Jindal highlighted Kurukshetra's inspiring transformation towards chemical-free farming. He emphasized that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, along with insights from Acharya Devvrat and Padma Shri Dr. Hariom, the natural farming initiative is gaining significant traction nationwide.

Jindal urged farmers to embrace natural farming methods to improve soil health, conserve water, and produce safe, high-value crops. He noted that natural products not only benefit health but also fetch higher prices in markets. The event, facilitated by the Naveen Jindal Foundation with IRMA-ISEED, displayed pioneering agri-tech innovations.

Jindal also outlined future programs supporting livestock owners and empowering youth, emphasizing documentation of livestock lineage for enhanced productivity. Reflecting on Operation Sindoor, he applauded India's armed forces and leadership, underscoring a commitment to peace without compromising security. Additionally, Padma Shri Dr. Hariom elaborated on a Rs2,481 crore scheme promoting natural farming, citing concerns about declining crop nutrition and rising groundwater contamination.

The conclave is poised to drive a sustainable and self-reliant agricultural future, merging traditional wisdom with modern innovation. The event witnessed participation from distinguished guests, including Pundri MLA Satpal Jamba, BJP District President Tejinder Singh Goldy, senior officials, and local leaders.

