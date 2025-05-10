Airspace Shut Down: India-Pakistan Tensions Ground Flights
Civilian flights at 32 airports in northern and western India have been halted until May 15 due to the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan. This follows India's airstrikes on May 7 and Pakistan's retaliatory actions. Airlines are adjusting routes as airspace remains restricted.
In a significant move amid rising tensions, 32 airports in northern and western India have been closed for civilian flights until May 15, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). This decision follows the escalating conflict between India and Pakistan, which had seen military exchanges since India's May 7 airstrikes on terror camps.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) confirmed that Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) have been issued, detailing the temporary closure. Affected airports include major hubs such as Amritsar, Srinagar, and Jammu, impacting travel plans significantly. The closure, effective from May 9 to May 14, is for operational reasons, the DGCA stated.
The conflict has led to broader airspace restrictions, prompting airlines to reroute flights. AAI has announced the extension of the closure of 25 Air Traffic Service (ATS) route segments, ensuring safety with coordinated air traffic management. Airlines like Air India and IndiGo have already canceled flights on affected routes as the situation remains tense.
