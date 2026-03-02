Etihad Airways Navigates Middle East Airspace Turmoil
Etihad Airways has resumed limited flight operations due to escalating conflict affecting Middle East airspace. The flights, focused on repositioning, cargo, and repatriation, occur with UAE authorities' coordination and strict safety approvals. Regular commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi remain suspended.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:37 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Etihad Airways announced the resumption of certain limited flights on Monday, as the airline adapts to disruptions across the Middle East due to the ongoing Iranian conflict.
The airline's decision follows airspace closures affecting countries including the UAE, driven by the recent Israeli and U.S. military strikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliatory actions.
While regular commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi remain canceled, Etihad aims to operate select repositioning, cargo, and repatriation flights, contingent on approvals from UAE authorities and stringent safety regulations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Etihad Airways
- Middle East
- airspace
- flights
- conflict
- airline
- safety
- UAE
- Abu Dhabi
- disruption
ALSO READ
Kerala Politics and West Asia Conflict: BJP Criticizes Rivals for Iran Support
Navigating Turbulence: Shipping Struggles Amid Gulf Conflict
Diplomatic Challenges in the Shadow of Global Conflicts
Germany Launches Evacuation Amid Escalating Mideast Conflict
Travel Industry Faces Turbulence Amid Middle East Conflict