India-UAE Conclave: Strengthening Economic Ties Amid Tensions

The India-UAE: Partners in Progress Conclave is set to commence on May 15, convening key figures from both India and the UAE to discuss economic cooperation. Hosted by the India Today Group along with the UAE India Business Council, the event remains on schedule despite ongoing tensions with Pakistan.

Highlighting the enduring partnership, the conclave follows significant developments, such as the Crown Prince of Dubai's visit to India and landmark agreements like the MoU between UAE-India Friendship Hospital and Dubai Health, all underlining the commitment to cross-border collaboration.

Prominent leaders, including Aroon Purie, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, and Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, are among the slated speakers. The conclave will address the evolution of the Indo-UAE economic corridor, focusing on trade diversification, start-up innovation, tourism, and energy transition.

