Enhanced Security at Guwahati Airport: What Passengers Need to Know
The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati is operational with enhanced security measures. Passengers are advised to adhere to protocols, plan for potential delays, follow airport guidelines, and verify travel-related information through official channels. The airport authorities emphasize cooperation and caution against spreading unverified information.
- Country:
- India
The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati remains operational despite newly implemented, heightened security measures, officials confirmed on Saturday.
Passengers are advised to plan ahead and arrive early, as enhanced security checks may lead to longer wait times. The airport, under the management of the Adani Group, has issued specific guidelines for travelers to ensure a smooth experience.
Officials urged passengers to consult the airport's social media for real-time updates and check with individual airlines for detailed information. To avoid delays, travelers should ensure no prohibited items are present in their luggage and should avoid spreading unverified news.
(With inputs from agencies.)
