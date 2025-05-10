Flight Cancellations Surge Amid India-Pakistan Conflict

In Delhi, at least 60 domestic flights were cancelled on Saturday as security measures strengthened around multiple airports due to escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan.

The situation led to the temporary closure of 32 airports in northern and western regions, including key hubs like Srinagar and Amritsar, disrupting both departures and arrivals. Delhi's airport alone saw 30 departures and 30 arrivals cancelled between 5.00 am and 2.30 pm.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) reports ongoing operations but warns of potential schedule impacts and longer security processing due to directives from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. Passengers are advised to arrive early and cooperate with airport personnel to mitigate delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)