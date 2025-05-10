Left Menu

Flight Cancellations Surge Amid India-Pakistan Conflict

Flight disruptions are escalating at Delhi's airport due to increased military activities between India and Pakistan. Security measures have heightened, impacting schedules and processing times. Passengers face significant delays as authorities seek cooperation for smoother operations amidst the closure of 32 northern and western airports until mid-May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 16:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Delhi, at least 60 domestic flights were cancelled on Saturday as security measures strengthened around multiple airports due to escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan.

The situation led to the temporary closure of 32 airports in northern and western regions, including key hubs like Srinagar and Amritsar, disrupting both departures and arrivals. Delhi's airport alone saw 30 departures and 30 arrivals cancelled between 5.00 am and 2.30 pm.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) reports ongoing operations but warns of potential schedule impacts and longer security processing due to directives from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. Passengers are advised to arrive early and cooperate with airport personnel to mitigate delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

