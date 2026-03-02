Left Menu

Gold Smuggling Racket Busted at Indira Gandhi International Airport

Customs officers at Indira Gandhi International Airport intercepted two separate gold smuggling attempts, seizing over 3.17 kilograms of gold and arresting three foreign nationals. The incidents involved a Chadian woman and two Myanmar nationals, caught with gold worth Rs 4.35 crore concealed in baggage and rectum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:46 IST
Gold Smuggling Racket Busted at Indira Gandhi International Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, customs officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport have successfully thwarted two separate gold smuggling attempts, seizing over 3.17 kilograms of gold valued at approximately Rs 4.35 crore. The operations led to the arrest of three foreign nationals involved in these incidents.

The first case involved a 39-year-old woman from Chad who arrived from Addis Ababa. The customs team, acting on targeted surveillance, intercepted the individual and uncovered 1,843 grams of high-purity gold hidden in her luggage, valued at Rs 2.37 crore. The woman admitted to smuggling the gold without duty payment to evade detection.

In a separate sting operation, two Myanmar nationals were apprehended after arriving from Yangon. They were caught concealing gold bars within their bodies, with a total net weight of 1,329 grams appraised at Rs 1.98 crore. All individuals have been arrested under relevant sections of the Customs Act, 1962.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Prolonged Conflict: U.S. and Iran Tensions Escalate

Prolonged Conflict: U.S. and Iran Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: US-Israeli Strikes in Iran Stir Global Unease

Escalating Tensions: US-Israeli Strikes in Iran Stir Global Unease

 United States
3
Tensions Escalate in Middle East Conflict: Strikes and Diplomacy Amid US-Iran Clashes

Tensions Escalate in Middle East Conflict: Strikes and Diplomacy Amid US-Ira...

 United Arab Emirates
4
Court Demands Verification in AI Summit Protest Bail Case

Court Demands Verification in AI Summit Protest Bail Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026