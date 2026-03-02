Gold Smuggling Racket Busted at Indira Gandhi International Airport
Customs officers at Indira Gandhi International Airport intercepted two separate gold smuggling attempts, seizing over 3.17 kilograms of gold and arresting three foreign nationals. The incidents involved a Chadian woman and two Myanmar nationals, caught with gold worth Rs 4.35 crore concealed in baggage and rectum.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, customs officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport have successfully thwarted two separate gold smuggling attempts, seizing over 3.17 kilograms of gold valued at approximately Rs 4.35 crore. The operations led to the arrest of three foreign nationals involved in these incidents.
The first case involved a 39-year-old woman from Chad who arrived from Addis Ababa. The customs team, acting on targeted surveillance, intercepted the individual and uncovered 1,843 grams of high-purity gold hidden in her luggage, valued at Rs 2.37 crore. The woman admitted to smuggling the gold without duty payment to evade detection.
In a separate sting operation, two Myanmar nationals were apprehended after arriving from Yangon. They were caught concealing gold bars within their bodies, with a total net weight of 1,329 grams appraised at Rs 1.98 crore. All individuals have been arrested under relevant sections of the Customs Act, 1962.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mizoram Cracks Down on Areca Nut Smuggling from Myanmar
Tragic Case of Financial Harassment: Arrests Made in Hyderabad Family Suicide
Turf War Erupts in Ranchi: 12 Arrests Made in Land Dispute Clash
Police Arrest Slain Gangster's Son Rakshit Tyagi in Armed Encounter
Tragic School Bus Incident Leads to Arrests