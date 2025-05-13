Aging Systems and Telecom Woes: Newark's Airspace Turmoil

The Trump administration has announced immediate measures to tackle telecom outages affecting Newark's air traffic, shaking public confidence after recent incidents. An emergency task force, including L3Harris Technologies and Verizon, will focus on resolving the telecom issues.

The FAA is swiftly addressing outdated infrastructure by installing fiber lines to replace copper wires, enhancing system resilience after previous outages. Testing is expected to conclude in two weeks, with improvements promising greater reliability for Newark air traffic control.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy criticized the previous administration for neglecting telecom problems, likening the current system to an unreliable used car. With staffing concerns and equipment issues still prevalent, flight delays and proposed cuts continue to impact air travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)