INDORAMA Synthetics: From Loss to Profit in Q4 2025

INDORAMA Synthetics (India) Ltd has announced a significant financial turnaround, reporting a consolidated net profit of Rs 51.07 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2025. This marks a substantial recovery from the Rs 40.48 crore loss recorded in the same period last year.

The company's total income from operations increased dramatically to Rs 1,221.23 crore, up from Rs 905.56 crore a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing. Meanwhile, total expenses also rose to Rs 1,121.06 crore from Rs 892.56 crore.

INDORAMA's positive financial performance reflects its strategic expansion and solid presence across various markets, including Indonesia, Thailand, the US, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, with focused operations in textiles, polyesters, and industrial chemicals.

(With inputs from agencies.)