Train Derailment Incident Near Bhiwandi Disrupts Key Railway Link

A goods train derailed near Bhiwandi, between Bhiwandi and Kharbav stations, in Maharashtra's Thane district on a Tuesday evening, rail officials confirmed, with no reported injuries.

The incident occurred when a wagon of the Mangalore-Dagru train went off tracks at kilometre 59/12 at approximately 6:32 pm, according to Central Railway's CPRO Swapnil Nila. The derailment took place in a non-suburban section, ensuring no disruption to long-distance train services.

The Vasai-Diva section, an integral link for Western Railway, Central Railway, and Konkan Railway routes, particularly for northern and southern India-bound trains via Konkan, was the site of the derailment.

(With inputs from agencies.)