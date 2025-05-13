Train Derailment Incident Near Bhiwandi Disrupts Key Railway Link
A goods train derailed between Bhiwandi and Kharbav in Maharashtra’s Thane district. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The incident occurred in a non-suburban area and didn't affect long-distance train operations. The Vasai-Diva section, where the derailment happened, is crucial for connecting Western, Central, and Konkan Railways.
A goods train derailed near Bhiwandi, between Bhiwandi and Kharbav stations, in Maharashtra's Thane district on a Tuesday evening, rail officials confirmed, with no reported injuries.
The incident occurred when a wagon of the Mangalore-Dagru train went off tracks at kilometre 59/12 at approximately 6:32 pm, according to Central Railway's CPRO Swapnil Nila. The derailment took place in a non-suburban section, ensuring no disruption to long-distance train services.
The Vasai-Diva section, an integral link for Western Railway, Central Railway, and Konkan Railway routes, particularly for northern and southern India-bound trains via Konkan, was the site of the derailment.
