CCI Approves Key Transactions in the Business Sector

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light to several high-profile business deals, emphasizing its commitment to maintaining market fairness. Among these, Indorama Netherlands BV has acquired a 24.9% stake in EPL Ltd, a key player in packaging manufacturing.

Additionally, CCI has approved the demerger of Thriveni Earthmovers' mining development and operations business into the new entity, Thriveni Earthmovers and Infra, with subsequent significant share acquisitions by Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd and related companies.

Moreover, the CCI cleared the investment by AIPCF VIII A-TE Funding LP in Perseus Parent LP, asserting its role in regulating substantial market investments and keeping anti-competitive practices in check, ensuring a healthy business environment.

