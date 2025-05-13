Left Menu

CCI Approves Key Transactions in the Business Sector

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has cleared multiple significant transactions including Indorama Netherlands BV's acquisition of a 24.9% stake in EPL Ltd, the demerger and acquisition processes involving Thriveni Earthmovers, Lloyds Metals and Energy, and TEIPL, and AIPCF VIII A-TE Funding LP's 13% investment in Perseus Parent LP.

Updated: 13-05-2025 21:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light to several high-profile business deals, emphasizing its commitment to maintaining market fairness. Among these, Indorama Netherlands BV has acquired a 24.9% stake in EPL Ltd, a key player in packaging manufacturing.

Additionally, CCI has approved the demerger of Thriveni Earthmovers' mining development and operations business into the new entity, Thriveni Earthmovers and Infra, with subsequent significant share acquisitions by Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd and related companies.

Moreover, the CCI cleared the investment by AIPCF VIII A-TE Funding LP in Perseus Parent LP, asserting its role in regulating substantial market investments and keeping anti-competitive practices in check, ensuring a healthy business environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

