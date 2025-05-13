Left Menu

West Bengal's Drive to Upskill Garage Workers: A Leap into Automotive Innovation

The West Bengal transport department announced an initiative to upskill over 500 registered garages across the state. This is to help workers adapt to advancing automobile technology. The project, under the 'Utkarsh Bangla' initiative, aims to train 7,000 workers, enhancing their employment prospects and integrating them into social security schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government has launched a transformative initiative aimed at upgrading skills for workers in over 500 registered garages throughout the state. This effort is designed to prepare employees for the rapidly evolving landscape of automobile technology and advanced vehicle models.

Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty, alongside senior officials, convened at University Institute Hall to discuss the modern training methods being introduced under the initiative. With more than 5,000 workers linked to the 505 registered garages, the program ensures these employees can keep up with the latest automotive advancements. The project will soon be operational, according to a transport department official.

The initiative, utilizing the 'Utkarsh Bangla' program, aims to train around 7,000 workers across the segment. Additionally, it incorporates free social security provisions by the state labor department, offering retirement and pension plans for transport workers in the unorganized sector. This represents a significant step in safeguarding and enhancing the workforce in West Bengal's transport sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

