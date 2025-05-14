Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Ambitious Port-Based Economy Plan Unveiled

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu revealed a strategic initiative aiming to exploit the state's extensive coastline to foster a port-based economy. This plan involves creating ports or fishing harbours every 50 km and establishing a Ship Building and Repair Cluster to drive economic growth and employment.

In a significant move to bolster the state's economy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a strategic blueprint to capitalize on the state's 1,000-kilometre-long coastline. The initiative aims to install ports or fishing harbours at intervals of 50 kilometres, driving economic growth while enhancing infrastructure and employment opportunities.

This development forms part of a broader scheme focused on establishing a Ship Building and Repair Cluster at Dugarajapatnam in the Nellore district. Spanning 2,000 acres, the project will involve both central and state governmental collaboration, deploying Rs 3,500 crore into its execution. A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will also be established to attract investments from leading global ship-building firms.

With intentions to boost cargo movement through the Visakhapatnam Port and create numerous job opportunities, the chief minister has called for an expedited action plan to bring this infrastructure project to fruition, underscoring its critical role in Andhra Pradesh's growth trajectory.

