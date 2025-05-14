Andhra Pradesh's Ambitious Port-Based Economy Plan Unveiled

In a significant move to bolster the state's economy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a strategic blueprint to capitalize on the state's 1,000-kilometre-long coastline. The initiative aims to install ports or fishing harbours at intervals of 50 kilometres, driving economic growth while enhancing infrastructure and employment opportunities.

This development forms part of a broader scheme focused on establishing a Ship Building and Repair Cluster at Dugarajapatnam in the Nellore district. Spanning 2,000 acres, the project will involve both central and state governmental collaboration, deploying Rs 3,500 crore into its execution. A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will also be established to attract investments from leading global ship-building firms.

With intentions to boost cargo movement through the Visakhapatnam Port and create numerous job opportunities, the chief minister has called for an expedited action plan to bring this infrastructure project to fruition, underscoring its critical role in Andhra Pradesh's growth trajectory.

