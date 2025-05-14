Left Menu

GreenCell Mobility to Deploy Over 1,200 E-Buses in India Under PM Scheme

GreenCell Mobility, backed by Eversource Capital, secures contracts for deploying over 1,200 electric buses across Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme. This initiative supports India's mission to electrify public transport, with strategic partnerships and infrastructure developments enhancing implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 12:45 IST
GreenCell Mobility to Deploy Over 1,200 E-Buses in India Under PM Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

GreenCell Mobility has been awarded contracts to deploy a total of 1,222 electric buses in Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. This significant development comes under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme, a central government initiative aiming to introduce 10,000 e-buses across India.

The company, supported by strategic partnerships with VE Commercial Vehicles and EKA Mobility, will expand its electric bus operations to new locations as part of its commitment to zero-emission public transport. Presently, GreenCell operates around 900 e-buses in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

Managing Director and CEO Devndra Chawla emphasized GreenCell's mission to revolutionize mass mobility by integrating clean and efficient transport solutions throughout Indian cities. The company is also focusing on developing necessary charging infrastructure to facilitate these new deployments, ensuring a comprehensive approach to sustainable transit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025