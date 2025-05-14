GreenCell Mobility to Deploy Over 1,200 E-Buses in India Under PM Scheme
GreenCell Mobility, backed by Eversource Capital, secures contracts for deploying over 1,200 electric buses across Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme. This initiative supports India's mission to electrify public transport, with strategic partnerships and infrastructure developments enhancing implementation.
GreenCell Mobility has been awarded contracts to deploy a total of 1,222 electric buses in Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. This significant development comes under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme, a central government initiative aiming to introduce 10,000 e-buses across India.
The company, supported by strategic partnerships with VE Commercial Vehicles and EKA Mobility, will expand its electric bus operations to new locations as part of its commitment to zero-emission public transport. Presently, GreenCell operates around 900 e-buses in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.
Managing Director and CEO Devndra Chawla emphasized GreenCell's mission to revolutionize mass mobility by integrating clean and efficient transport solutions throughout Indian cities. The company is also focusing on developing necessary charging infrastructure to facilitate these new deployments, ensuring a comprehensive approach to sustainable transit.
