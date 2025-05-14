India's Geopolitical Tensions Strain Trade Ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan
India's trade relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan face challenges following their support to Pakistan amid recent conflicts. Calls for boycotting Turkish goods by Indian traders and travel advisories have emerged, potentially impacting trade. Despite this, India's trade with both nations constitutes a minor portion of its overall economic activities.
- Country:
- India
India's trade relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan are experiencing turbulence due to geopolitical tensions. The strain is a result of Ankara and Baku's backing of Islamabad following India's recent strikes on terror camps in Pakistan.
The political dynamics have prompted calls across India to boycott Turkish goods and tourism, with travel platforms like EaseMyTrip and Ixigo advising against trips to Turkey and Azerbaijan.
Despite these tensions, India's trade with the two countries makes up a small fraction of its total exports and imports. India's exports to Turkey and Azerbaijan account for about 1.5% and 0.02% of its total exports, respectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai BJP Urges Boycott of Pakistani Products Amid Tensions
Bollywood Stars Applaud 'Operation Sindoor': India's Assertive Response to Terror
Operation Sindoor: A Bold Step Against Terrorism
Congress Hails Indian Armed Forces' Strikes on Terror Camps
Operation Sindoor: Jammu & Kashmir's Stand Against Terrorism