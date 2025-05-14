India's Geopolitical Tensions Strain Trade Ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan

India's trade relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan are experiencing turbulence due to geopolitical tensions. The strain is a result of Ankara and Baku's backing of Islamabad following India's recent strikes on terror camps in Pakistan.

The political dynamics have prompted calls across India to boycott Turkish goods and tourism, with travel platforms like EaseMyTrip and Ixigo advising against trips to Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Despite these tensions, India's trade with the two countries makes up a small fraction of its total exports and imports. India's exports to Turkey and Azerbaijan account for about 1.5% and 0.02% of its total exports, respectively.

