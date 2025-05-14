Left Menu

India's Geopolitical Tensions Strain Trade Ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan

India's trade relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan face challenges following their support to Pakistan amid recent conflicts. Calls for boycotting Turkish goods by Indian traders and travel advisories have emerged, potentially impacting trade. Despite this, India's trade with both nations constitutes a minor portion of its overall economic activities.

Updated: 14-05-2025 12:56 IST
  • India

India's trade relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan are experiencing turbulence due to geopolitical tensions. The strain is a result of Ankara and Baku's backing of Islamabad following India's recent strikes on terror camps in Pakistan.

The political dynamics have prompted calls across India to boycott Turkish goods and tourism, with travel platforms like EaseMyTrip and Ixigo advising against trips to Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Despite these tensions, India's trade with the two countries makes up a small fraction of its total exports and imports. India's exports to Turkey and Azerbaijan account for about 1.5% and 0.02% of its total exports, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

