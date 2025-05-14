India-Turkey-Azerbaijan Trade Relations Strained Amid Political Tensions

The trade relations between India, Turkey, and Azerbaijan are under scrutiny after Ankara and Baku openly supported Pakistan during recent conflicts. This political stance has sparked a wave of boycott calls for Turkish goods and tourism services, as major Indian travel platforms advised against visits to these countries.

Indian traders have responded by boycotting Turkish products such as apples and marble. This reaction follows India's Operation Sindoor, which was launched to dismantle terror bases in Pakistan after a terror attack in Kashmir. Despite India announcing an understanding with Pakistan to cease military actions, tensions influenced by Turkish drone involvement persist.

Trade figures reveal a modest relationship; India's exports to Turkey and Azerbaijan account for a small fraction of its global trade. Products like mineral fuels, electrical machinery, and chemicals dominate exports, while imports include marble and apples from Turkey. A historical trade surplus further complicates the scenario, with both nations traditionally importing more from India than exporting to it.

