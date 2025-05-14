Left Menu

Straining Ties: India's Trade Tensions with Turkiye and Azerbaijan

India's trade relations with Turkiye and Azerbaijan are under strain after these nations backed Pakistan and condemned India's strikes on terror camps. This has led to calls for a boycott of Turkish goods and tourism. India's trade with these countries is minor, but tensions impact the economic rapport.

  India

India's trade relations with Turkiye and Azerbaijan have come under pressure following the two countries' support for Pakistan after India's strikes on terror camps in the region. Turkiye and Azerbaijan condemned India's actions, resulting in a nationwide call to boycott Turkish goods and tourism.

In response to the geopolitical rift, Indian travelers are being advised against visiting Turkiye and Azerbaijan by online platforms like EaseMyTrip and Ixigo. Similarly, Indian traders have begun shunning products from Turkiye, including apples and marble. This reaction is rooted in India's military operations against terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, which utilized Turkish drones.

Despite limited trade impact—India's exports to Turkiye were USD 5.2 billion, while imports from Azerbaijan were a mere USD 1.93 million—relations remain delicately poised. The situation underscores the geopolitical influences on international trade dynamics.

