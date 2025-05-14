Revamped Labour Force Survey: Unveiling Monthly Employment Data

The National Statistics Office (NSO) through the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation is set to launch monthly employment data under the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) starting April 2025. Until now, the survey results were published on a quarterly and annual basis.

The transition to monthly publications aims to enhance the relevancy and immediacy of the labour data available, catering to both rural and urban demographics separately and in combination. The initial bulletin for April 2025 is scheduled for May, with the quarterly figures for April to June due in August.

Revamping the survey's sampling design, the initiative comes as a bid to provide updated and frequent insights into the labour market, covering key indicators such as employment and unemployment rates across India. This move is expected to improve data accuracy and representativeness, with districts playing a pivotal role in data collection.

