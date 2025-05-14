MakeMyTrip Urges Boycott of Travel to Azerbaijan and Turkey Amid Rising Tensions

MakeMyTrip has issued a strong advisory against non-essential travel to Azerbaijan and Turkey, citing the countries' support for Pakistan despite recent tensions. The advisory follows the Pahalgam terror attack, which saw a decisive response from the Indian Armed Forces repelling Pakistani aggression.

In the past week, Indian travelers have shown firm disapproval, leading to a 60% drop in bookings and a 250% increase in cancellations for the two countries, according to a MakeMyTrip spokesperson. In response, the travel company has ceased all promotions and offers for these destinations, aligning with national sentiments and showing solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces.

The call for a travel boycott has gained momentum, with growing voices from tourism associations and industry bodies. Subhash Goyal, Chairman of the Tourism Committee at the Indian Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the importance of supporting national integrity and security over commercial interests. He highlighted the tourism industry's commitment to ethical practices while denouncing Turkey and Azerbaijan's stance on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)