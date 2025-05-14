Left Menu

MakeMyTrip Urges Boycott of Travel to Azerbaijan and Turkey Amid Rising Tensions

MakeMyTrip advises against non-essential travel to Azerbaijan and Turkey following their support for Pakistan post-Pahalgam terror attack. Indian travelers express strong sentiments, leading to a significant drop in bookings and surge in cancellations. Tourism bodies emphasize prioritizing national interest over commercial goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:36 IST
MakeMyTrip Urges Boycott of Travel to Azerbaijan and Turkey Amid Rising Tensions
MakeMyTrip logo (Image: X/@makemytrip). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

MakeMyTrip has issued a strong advisory against non-essential travel to Azerbaijan and Turkey, citing the countries' support for Pakistan despite recent tensions. The advisory follows the Pahalgam terror attack, which saw a decisive response from the Indian Armed Forces repelling Pakistani aggression.

In the past week, Indian travelers have shown firm disapproval, leading to a 60% drop in bookings and a 250% increase in cancellations for the two countries, according to a MakeMyTrip spokesperson. In response, the travel company has ceased all promotions and offers for these destinations, aligning with national sentiments and showing solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces.

The call for a travel boycott has gained momentum, with growing voices from tourism associations and industry bodies. Subhash Goyal, Chairman of the Tourism Committee at the Indian Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the importance of supporting national integrity and security over commercial interests. He highlighted the tourism industry's commitment to ethical practices while denouncing Turkey and Azerbaijan's stance on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025