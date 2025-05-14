Tragic Accident on the Chandigarh-Manali Highway

In a tragic development, a speeding vehicle claimed the life of Mahinder Singh, aged 37, on the Chandigarh-Manali Highway. The incident occurred in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh.

Mahinder, a resident of Kaltri village, was en route to Manali with his goats and fellow shepherds when the fatal accident happened. Unfortunately, about 10 goats were also killed.

Kullu SP Karthikeyan Gokulachandran confirmed a case has been registered against the vehicle's driver, and an investigation is currently underway. The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)