Tragic Accident on the Chandigarh-Manali Highway

A tragic incident occurred in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district when Mahinder Singh was fatally struck by a speeding vehicle. The accident, which also killed around 10 goats, took place on the Chandigarh-Manali Highway. Police have registered a case against the driver and are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic development, a speeding vehicle claimed the life of Mahinder Singh, aged 37, on the Chandigarh-Manali Highway. The incident occurred in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh.

Mahinder, a resident of Kaltri village, was en route to Manali with his goats and fellow shepherds when the fatal accident happened. Unfortunately, about 10 goats were also killed.

Kullu SP Karthikeyan Gokulachandran confirmed a case has been registered against the vehicle's driver, and an investigation is currently underway. The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

