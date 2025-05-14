Mumbai Metro Line-9 Set to Transform Regional Connectivity

The trial run of Metro Line-9, the first metro corridor in Thane district, was ceremoniously flagged off by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This marks a pioneering step for mobility in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with the double-decker project ingeniously combining both metro and vehicular flyovers.

Spanning 4.4 km from Dahisar (East) to Kashigaon, the new line is slated to provide direct connectivity to major hubs, including the international airport. Maharashtra's government leaders underscored the significance of this project in decongesting traffic and providing seamless connectivity along major highways.

The 337 km-long metro network, spearheaded by the MMRDA, aims to reduce vehicles on roads and lower pollution levels, showcasing a commitment to infrastructure that benefits the common man while promoting regional economic growth.

