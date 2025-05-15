Communication Breakdown: The Hidden Danger in D.C.'s Skies

In Washington, D.C., a malfunctioning hotline between military and civilian air traffic controllers is suspected to have contributed to a recent near miss incident. This issue surfaced as helicopters resumed flights following a suspension due to a fatal crash, involving a passenger jet and a Black Hawk helicopter, earlier this year.

Federal Aviation Administration's Frank McIntosh confirmed the hotline's three-year inactivity only came to light following the latest incident. Despite alternative communication methods being available, the FAA requires the hotline's repair before permitting further helicopter operations around Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Safety lapses in D.C. airspace have raised alarms among officials. Senator Ted Cruz emphasized the need for rigorous oversight to ensure safe operations. Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board continues its investigation into previous near misses that highlight the critical need for improved coordination and strict adherence to protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)