Avelo Airlines Faces Backlash for Deportation Flights Under Trump Contract

Avelo Airlines, a budget carrier based in Texas, is embroiled in controversy over its agreement to conduct deportation flights for the Trump administration. This contract has sparked outrage from both customers and employees, who criticize the airline for supporting immigration policies described as hardline.

President Trump has escalated efforts to deport migrants, including Venezuelans branded as gang members. Avelo, struggling financially, signed a deal with the Department of Homeland Security to transport migrants to detention centers. This move has drawn protests and lawsuits nationwide as the airline commences operations with three aircraft dedicated to these flights.

The airline's CEO, Andrew Levy, defends the decision as essential for financial stability, also emphasizing job retention. Nevertheless, this partnership led to calls for boycotts and public protests, exemplifying a clash between corporate interests and public sentiment.

