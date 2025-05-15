Left Menu

Global Markets Await U.S. Retail Data and Walmart Earnings Amid Uncertainty

Investors in European and global markets are eagerly awaiting U.S. retail sales data and Walmart's earnings to gauge economic health and market direction. Amid volatility, insights from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and preliminary growth figures from the UK and eurozone will also influence market sentiment.

Updated: 15-05-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 10:00 IST
Investors across European and global markets are searching for new catalysts as the initial excitement from recent market tailwinds fades. Key developments that could influence market direction include U.S. retail sales figures and Walmart's earnings report.

Asian stocks exhibited mixed performances, reflecting uncertainty about the global economy's outlook and U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies. The spotlight is on Walmart, a significant player in the U.S. retail industry, to determine its ability to withstand tariff-related uncertainties.

Other significant market-moving events include Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech, which may provide insights on U.S. monetary policy, and preliminary growth data from the UK and eurozone. Investors remain cautious amid currency fluctuations and potential trade deals impacting the dollar's strength.

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

