Global Markets Await U.S. Retail Data and Walmart Earnings Amid Uncertainty

Investors across European and global markets are searching for new catalysts as the initial excitement from recent market tailwinds fades. Key developments that could influence market direction include U.S. retail sales figures and Walmart's earnings report.

Asian stocks exhibited mixed performances, reflecting uncertainty about the global economy's outlook and U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies. The spotlight is on Walmart, a significant player in the U.S. retail industry, to determine its ability to withstand tariff-related uncertainties.

Other significant market-moving events include Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech, which may provide insights on U.S. monetary policy, and preliminary growth data from the UK and eurozone. Investors remain cautious amid currency fluctuations and potential trade deals impacting the dollar's strength.

