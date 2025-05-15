Italy Reaffirms Partnership with African Development Bank for Strategic Growth

Italy has firmly reiterated its commitment to Africa’s development by strengthening its partnership with the African Development Bank (AfDB) under the Mattei Plan, signaling a forward-thinking approach to mutual growth opportunities on the continent. This reaffirmation came following a high-level delegation visit to the Bank’s headquarters in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, on May 8, 2025.

The Italian delegation, led by Stefano Gatti, the Director General for Development Cooperation at Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (FAIC), and Lorenzo Ortona, Head of the Mattei Plan Task Force, included senior representatives from various sectors. These included the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), the Ministry of Finance, as well as influential figures from the business, private sector, and civil society organizations. The delegation’s visit focused on enhancing Italy’s long-standing ties with African nations, and was part of ongoing efforts to drive economic and strategic growth in Africa through the implementation of the Mattei Plan.

The Mattei Plan: Italy’s Vision for Africa's Future

The Mattei Plan, named after the Italian Prime Minister’s vision to bolster Africa's development, seeks to foster economic and strategic partnerships between Italy and African nations. The plan aims to address key issues such as sustainable economic growth, job creation, and the reduction of poverty in Africa through investment in critical infrastructure, energy, and private-sector initiatives. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has emphasized the pivotal role of the African Development Bank in bringing the plan to life, naming it as Italy’s primary financial partner for Africa’s future growth.

Italy’s interest in Africa, driven by the Mattei Plan, aligns with broader European Union and international objectives to foster greater cooperation between developed and developing economies, particularly in addressing climate change and migration challenges. Through these strategic alliances, Italy envisions Africa’s sustainable development and long-term prosperity.

Key Figures and Discussions

The Italian delegation was warmly received by AfDB Senior Vice President Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade, who was joined by three of the Bank's Vice Presidents: Nnenna Nwabufo, Beth Dunford, and Kevin Kariuki. Along with several department directors from energy, resource mobilization, and finance, the meeting served as an essential platform for discussing ways to accelerate public-private sector collaboration. This collaboration aims to combat hunger, boost agricultural development, and address the pressing economic and environmental challenges across Africa.

During the discussions, Italy emphasized the importance of multilateral partnerships, with a particular focus on the African Development Fund (ADF). The ADF, which is the concessional lending arm of the AfDB, plays a crucial role in funding projects that directly benefit Africa’s most disadvantaged nations. The Mattei Plan aims to channel resources through this fund to ensure that Africa's least developed countries have access to critical financing for their infrastructure and development needs.

Akin-Olugbade shared her satisfaction with the progress made on the Rome Process/Mattei Plan Financing Facility (RPFF), a multi-donor fund established to support climate-aligned infrastructure projects in Africa. The RPFF, with contributions of over $170 million from Italy and the United Arab Emirates, has now become operational. It is intended to address the root causes of migration by supporting projects that promote sustainable livelihoods, climate resilience, and social stability across Africa.

Strengthening Italy-Africa Partnerships

The meeting was a significant step forward in realizing the strategic objectives outlined under the Mattei Plan. The collaboration includes several funding initiatives that will enable Italy and AfDB to jointly tackle Africa’s development challenges. One of the key components of the plan is the Growth and Resilience Platform for Africa (Graf), which aims to boost private sector development across the continent. Under this initiative, CDP and AfDB will invest up to EUR 400 million over the next five years in private equity funds that will support African businesses and create new opportunities for job creation.

In his remarks, Lorenzo Ortona emphasized the importance of the partnership with the AfDB, stating that enhancing the visibility and impact of the Mattei Plan in Africa would require collaboration with trusted and capable partners like the Bank. He expressed Italy’s appreciation for the AfDB’s efforts in advancing Africa's development goals, underscoring the shared vision between the two parties in fostering sustainable and inclusive growth on the continent.

The Italian government has also been a key contributor to the African Development Fund’s 16th replenishment, pledging EUR 298.88 million to support the Fund’s efforts. Italy's commitment extends to advocating for greater private sector involvement, particularly in youth entrepreneurship, a vital area for Africa's future development. Italy has further committed to the Mission 300 initiative, which seeks to mobilize resources to support youth entrepreneurship and innovation across Africa.

A Template for Future Cooperation

As the discussions concluded, Akin-Olugbade emphasized that the Mattei Plan has now emerged as a potential model for future cooperation between Italy, other developed nations, and Africa. She pointed out the leveraging effect that multilateral development banks like AfDB bring to development initiatives, noting that the collaboration between Italy and the AfDB sets a precedent for other nations looking to invest in Africa’s future.

In closing, Akin-Olugbade expressed confidence that the partnership between Italy and the African Development Bank would continue to thrive, and that the ongoing efforts under the Mattei Plan would play a significant role in addressing Africa's development challenges. With Italy’s commitment to Africa’s long-term development, the Mattei Plan stands as a bold step toward mutual growth, stability, and prosperity for both Italy and Africa.

The meeting underscores the importance of multilateral collaboration, as the African continent continues its efforts to achieve sustainable development goals, tackle climate change, and create opportunities for its rapidly growing population.