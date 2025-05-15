China Extends Visa-Free Policy to Major Latin American Economies

In a strategic move to bolster its relationships, China will implement a visa-free policy for Brazilian, Argentine, Chilean, Peruvian, and Uruguayan nationals starting June 1. The policy, which will be in effect for a year, was announced by Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian.

This decision comes as China seeks to fortify its ties with Latin America's largest economies, putting them on par with European and Asian countries that have benefited from visa-free travel to China since last year. The initiative coincides with the Chinese government's recent financial commitments to the region.

The announcement was made following a prominent forum in Beijing involving Chinese and Latin American and Caribbean leaders. During the meeting, President Xi Jinping unveiled plans for a $9 billion credit line and new infrastructure projects, aiming to deepen China's influence and collaboration with Latin American countries.

