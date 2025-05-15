Left Menu

China Extends Visa-Free Policy to Major Latin American Economies

China has announced a one-year visa-free policy for nationals of Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Uruguay starting from June 1. This move aims to strengthen ties with Latin America, aligning the region with many European and Asian countries already enjoying this privilege.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:19 IST
In a strategic move to bolster its relationships, China will implement a visa-free policy for Brazilian, Argentine, Chilean, Peruvian, and Uruguayan nationals starting June 1. The policy, which will be in effect for a year, was announced by Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian.

This decision comes as China seeks to fortify its ties with Latin America's largest economies, putting them on par with European and Asian countries that have benefited from visa-free travel to China since last year. The initiative coincides with the Chinese government's recent financial commitments to the region.

The announcement was made following a prominent forum in Beijing involving Chinese and Latin American and Caribbean leaders. During the meeting, President Xi Jinping unveiled plans for a $9 billion credit line and new infrastructure projects, aiming to deepen China's influence and collaboration with Latin American countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

