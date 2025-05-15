Punjab's Green Initiative: Subsidies for Paddy Straw Boilers
The Punjab government announced a Rs 60 crore capital subsidy for industries to adopt paddy straw-based boilers, aiming to reduce coal reliance and support paddy growers. The initiative offers various subsidies depending on boiler capacity and promotes the use of paddy residue to curb air pollution.
The Punjab government has launched a significant green initiative by offering a capital subsidy to industries willing to adopt paddy straw-based boilers. This announcement was made by Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, emphasizing the shift towards eco-friendly fuel sources.
The Industries and Commerce Minister revealed that Rs 60 crore has been allocated as a capital subsidy for industries integrating paddy straw as a fuel in their boiler operations. The effort is designed to support paddy residue management, enhancing the income of local growers while reducing environmental impact.
Subsidy details include Rs 1 crore for new 8-tonne boilers, Rs 2 crore for 16-tonne boilers, and funding for conversions. Industries are also permitted to use a blend of 20% biofuel with 80% paddy straw, fostering sustainable practices and mitigating regional pollution issues.
