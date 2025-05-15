Punjab's Green Initiative: Subsidies for Paddy Straw Boilers

The Punjab government has launched a significant green initiative by offering a capital subsidy to industries willing to adopt paddy straw-based boilers. This announcement was made by Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, emphasizing the shift towards eco-friendly fuel sources.

The Industries and Commerce Minister revealed that Rs 60 crore has been allocated as a capital subsidy for industries integrating paddy straw as a fuel in their boiler operations. The effort is designed to support paddy residue management, enhancing the income of local growers while reducing environmental impact.

Subsidy details include Rs 1 crore for new 8-tonne boilers, Rs 2 crore for 16-tonne boilers, and funding for conversions. Industries are also permitted to use a blend of 20% biofuel with 80% paddy straw, fostering sustainable practices and mitigating regional pollution issues.

