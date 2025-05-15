Left Menu

Aviation Minister Reviews Security Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu assessed security and passenger facilities at Srinagar and Jammu airports following their temporary shutdown after India-Pakistan tensions. Naidu held discussions with security agencies and stakeholders, and reviewed infrastructure development. An accord between India and Pakistan ceased cross-border hostilities recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:25 IST
Aviation Minister Reviews Security Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions
Representative Image Image Credit: ChatGPT

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu conducted a security review at Srinagar and Jammu airports, marking his first visit to the Union Territory since the India-Pakistan clash.

The airports in Jammu and Srinagar were briefly shut for civilian flights due to the conflict, but operations have since resumed. During his visit, Naidu engaged in detailed discussions with security agencies and stakeholders.

The minister also assessed passenger facilities and infrastructure at the two airports. Additionally, security was heightened across 32 northern and western airports, which were temporarily closed amid the tensions. An agreement reached between the two nations has halted military actions across land, air, and sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025