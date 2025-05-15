Aviation Minister Reviews Security Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu conducted a security review at Srinagar and Jammu airports, marking his first visit to the Union Territory since the India-Pakistan clash.

The airports in Jammu and Srinagar were briefly shut for civilian flights due to the conflict, but operations have since resumed. During his visit, Naidu engaged in detailed discussions with security agencies and stakeholders.

The minister also assessed passenger facilities and infrastructure at the two airports. Additionally, security was heightened across 32 northern and western airports, which were temporarily closed amid the tensions. An agreement reached between the two nations has halted military actions across land, air, and sea.

