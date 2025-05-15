Trump Claims Tariff-Free Trade Talks, Urges Apple to Boost U.S. Manufacturing

During a press conference in Doha, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that India offered a deal to virtually eliminate tariffs on American imports. Trump made this claim while outlining broader trade strategies involving international partners.

He took the opportunity to express his concerns to Apple CEO Tim Cook about the company's increasing manufacturing activities in India. Trump urged Cook to focus more on U.S. manufacturing, emphasizing that India's high tariffs pose challenges for foreign businesses.

While Apple shifts iPhone production intended for the U.S. market to India amid diversification efforts, India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal plans to visit the U.S. for advanced trade discussions. This follows U.S. Vice President JD Vance's Delhi trip to secure stronger bilateral trade relations. Meanwhile, discussions between Indian and American leaders reportedly didn't cover trade specifics, contrary to Trump's ceasefire claims with India and Pakistan.

