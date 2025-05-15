Left Menu

Trump Claims Tariff-Free Trade Talks, Urges Apple to Boost U.S. Manufacturing

President Trump announced potential no-tariff trade deals with India and urged Apple to prioritize U.S. production over expanding operations in India. Meanwhile, India's Commerce Minister visits the U.S. for trade talks. Trump also claimed his administration's role in facilitating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, emphasizing trade as leverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:50 IST
US President Donald Trump (File Photo/ @POTUS). Image Credit: ANI

During a press conference in Doha, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that India offered a deal to virtually eliminate tariffs on American imports. Trump made this claim while outlining broader trade strategies involving international partners.

He took the opportunity to express his concerns to Apple CEO Tim Cook about the company's increasing manufacturing activities in India. Trump urged Cook to focus more on U.S. manufacturing, emphasizing that India's high tariffs pose challenges for foreign businesses.

While Apple shifts iPhone production intended for the U.S. market to India amid diversification efforts, India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal plans to visit the U.S. for advanced trade discussions. This follows U.S. Vice President JD Vance's Delhi trip to secure stronger bilateral trade relations. Meanwhile, discussions between Indian and American leaders reportedly didn't cover trade specifics, contrary to Trump's ceasefire claims with India and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

