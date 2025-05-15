Rising Wages: The Evolving Landscape of India's Blue-Collar Workforce

India's blue-collar workforce is witnessing an annual wage growth of 5-6% as companies increasingly offer performance-based incentives to attract skilled talent, according to Deloitte's 'Blue-Collar Workforce Trends 2025' report.

This growth is in response to a 10% rise in hiring intent for blue-collar roles in 2025, particularly in manufacturing, automotive, e-commerce, and logistics sectors, reflecting strong demand for skilled labor.

Despite the positive trends, the report warns of persistent gender wage gaps and the need for reskilling, with less than 2.3% of roles exceeding Rs 60,000 per month and female wages averaging just 0.70 times that of male counterparts.

