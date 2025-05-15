Trump Urges Apple to Halt India Expansion Amidst Trade Tensions

In a recent press conference held in Doha, US President Donald Trump disclosed a conversation with Apple CEO Tim Cook regarding the tech giant's current expansion plans in India. President Trump urged Cook to reconsider Apple's growing production footprint outside the United States, emphasizing his concerns about India's high tariffs.

The tech titan has ramped up its production activities in India by establishing assembly operations in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, collaborating with heavyweights such as Foxconn and Tata Group. In fiscal year 2024, Apple manufactured around 40-45 million iPhones in India, which accounts for a significant proportion of its global production.

As the fourth-largest market for Apple, after the US, China, and Japan, India remains a key strategic location amidst offshoring efforts triggered by heightened US-China trade tensions. Subsequently, Apple's strategic production transition to India serves as a tactical maneuver in light of recent tariff adjustments agreed upon by the US and China.

