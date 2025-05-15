Left Menu

Trump Urges Apple to Halt India Expansion Amidst Trade Tensions

President Trump, expressing concern over Apple's production expansion in India, has urged CEO Tim Cook to limit the company's activities in the country. Apple's recent production shifts come amid U.S.-China trade tensions. The company produced $22 billion worth of iPhones in India, accounting for significant global output.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:33 IST
Trump Urges Apple to Halt India Expansion Amidst Trade Tensions
Representative Image (Image source: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

In a recent press conference held in Doha, US President Donald Trump disclosed a conversation with Apple CEO Tim Cook regarding the tech giant's current expansion plans in India. President Trump urged Cook to reconsider Apple's growing production footprint outside the United States, emphasizing his concerns about India's high tariffs.

The tech titan has ramped up its production activities in India by establishing assembly operations in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, collaborating with heavyweights such as Foxconn and Tata Group. In fiscal year 2024, Apple manufactured around 40-45 million iPhones in India, which accounts for a significant proportion of its global production.

As the fourth-largest market for Apple, after the US, China, and Japan, India remains a key strategic location amidst offshoring efforts triggered by heightened US-China trade tensions. Subsequently, Apple's strategic production transition to India serves as a tactical maneuver in light of recent tariff adjustments agreed upon by the US and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025