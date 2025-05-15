LT Foods' Landmark Quarter: Crossing the Billion-Dollar Revenue Threshold

LT Foods Ltd has showcased remarkable financial performance in the March quarter of FY25, reporting a 6.83% rise in consolidated net profits, amounting to Rs 160.51 crore. This growth trajectory was buoyed by enhanced margins and expanded distribution networks.

In a pivotal milestone, the company crossed the billion-dollar revenue threshold, recording total income at Rs 8,769.93 crore. The notable growth was spurred by a 10% year-on-year increase in its basmati and specialty rice business. The organic food segment also surged, seeing a 29% uptick.

CEO Ashwani Arora credited the success to LT Foods' robust business model and consumer-centric approach. Despite a slight decline in share price, the board recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per share for FY25, underscoring confidence in sustained growth.

