Andhra Pradesh: A Surge in Investment and Employment

The sixth State Investment Promotion Board meeting approved 19 proposals worth over Rs 33,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh across sectors such as energy, IT, and tourism. Estimated to create over 34,000 jobs, these investments aim to boost the state's economic growth and regain industrial confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The sixth State Investment Promotion Board meeting has marked a significant milestone for Andhra Pradesh by approving 19 investment proposals worth over Rs 33,000 crore across diverse sectors including energy, IT, electronics, tourism, and textiles, according to an official release by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

These projects are predicted to generate more than 34,000 employment opportunities, catalyzing economic growth and sparking an industrial revival in the state. The approved initiatives include major investments such as Rs 9,000 crore from Bondada Engineering and Rs 3,941 crore by Ampplus Energy.

Chief Minister Naidu highlighted the establishment of a real-time dashboard for tracking the progress of these projects and emphasized expanding the tourism sector by introducing new caravan tourism policies and building 50,000 hotel rooms. The government also plans eco-friendly practices such as converting agricultural waste into industrial inputs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

