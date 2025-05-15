Market Soars to Seven-Month High Amid US-India Trade Optimism
The BSE Sensex surged to a seven-month high, marking a market capitalization increase of Rs 9 lakh crore, buoyed by positive remarks from US President Donald Trump about a potential India-US trade deal and declining domestic inflation. Top gainers include Tata Motors, while IndusInd Bank lagged.
India
- India
The Indian stock market witnessed a remarkable surge over two days, with the BSE Sensex climbing to a seven-month high. On Thursday alone, the index soared 1,200.18 points, translating to a 1.48% increase.
The rally was largely fueled by positive comments from US President Donald Trump regarding a possible India-US trade agreement, along with a decline in domestic inflation. Consequently, the market capitalization of BSE-listed companies skyrocketed by Rs 9 lakh crore.
In the market, Tata Motors emerged as a leading gainer, while IndusInd Bank was the sole laggard. Broader market indices also reported gains, with significant climbs across sectoral indices, reflecting a bullish investor sentiment that saw 2,639 stocks rise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
