India's Export Surge Sees 9% Rise in April
India's exports increased by 9.03% to USD 38.49 billion in April. The trade deficit was USD 26.42 billion. Imports rose by 19.12% to USD 64.91 billion. Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal expressed hope for continued export momentum.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:43 IST
- Country:
- India
India's exports witnessed an impressive rise of 9.03% in April, reaching USD 38.49 billion, according to recent government figures. The trade deficit for the month was recorded at USD 26.42 billion.
Simultaneously, imports experienced a significant growth of 19.12% year-on-year, climbing to USD 64.91 billion.
Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal expressed optimism, stating, "I hope India will maintain this export momentum."
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- export
- imports
- trade
- deficit
- Commerce Secretary
- Sunil Barthwal
- April
- growth
- economy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Overhauls De Minimis: Impact on Chinese Exports and U.S. Trade Deficit
Bridging the AI Gap: CEOs Alarmed by C-Suite's Savviness Deficit
Saudi Arabia's Q1 Fiscal Deficit Soars Amid Falling Oil Revenues
Saudi Arabia Grapples with Rising Deficit Amid Oil Revenue Decline
Canada's Trade Deficit Narrows Despite Tariff Tensions