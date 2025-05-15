Left Menu

India's Export Surge Sees 9% Rise in April

India's exports increased by 9.03% to USD 38.49 billion in April. The trade deficit was USD 26.42 billion. Imports rose by 19.12% to USD 64.91 billion. Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal expressed hope for continued export momentum.

  • India

India's exports witnessed an impressive rise of 9.03% in April, reaching USD 38.49 billion, according to recent government figures. The trade deficit for the month was recorded at USD 26.42 billion.

Simultaneously, imports experienced a significant growth of 19.12% year-on-year, climbing to USD 64.91 billion.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal expressed optimism, stating, "I hope India will maintain this export momentum."

