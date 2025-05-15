Left Menu

Trump Urges Apple Production Shift from India to US Amid Manufacturing Push

US President Donald Trump has asked Apple CEO Tim Cook to stop producing iPhones in India and instead manufacture them in the US, a move in line with Trump's push for local production. Apple, however, aims to continue its manufacturing investments in India, mainly due to cost advantages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:41 IST
Trump Urges Apple Production Shift from India to US Amid Manufacturing Push
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, US President Donald Trump urged Apple CEO Tim Cook to halt iPhone manufacturing in India and increase production in the United States. Trump emphasized the need for businesses to prioritise local manufacturing during his talk in Doha, Qatar.

Despite Trump's comments, Apple remains committed to its Indian investments, with plans to expand its manufacturing base. Indian officials have received reassurances from Apple executives that their strategies remain unchanged, highlighting the region's cost-effective production capabilities as a driving factor.

Currently, India's facilities contribute significantly to Apple's annual iPhone output. Interestingly, Apple's Indian exports predominantly cater to the US market, as efforts continue to manage supply amidst potential tariff threats. The situation exemplifies the ongoing dynamics of global manufacturing and trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025