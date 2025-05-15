Trump Urges Apple Production Shift from India to US Amid Manufacturing Push

In a recent statement, US President Donald Trump urged Apple CEO Tim Cook to halt iPhone manufacturing in India and increase production in the United States. Trump emphasized the need for businesses to prioritise local manufacturing during his talk in Doha, Qatar.

Despite Trump's comments, Apple remains committed to its Indian investments, with plans to expand its manufacturing base. Indian officials have received reassurances from Apple executives that their strategies remain unchanged, highlighting the region's cost-effective production capabilities as a driving factor.

Currently, India's facilities contribute significantly to Apple's annual iPhone output. Interestingly, Apple's Indian exports predominantly cater to the US market, as efforts continue to manage supply amidst potential tariff threats. The situation exemplifies the ongoing dynamics of global manufacturing and trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)