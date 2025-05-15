Bikaji Foods Reports Sharp Profit Decline in Q4 FY25

Bikaji Foods International Ltd, a leading player in the Indian snack manufacturing sector, announced a staggering 65.7% drop in its consolidated profit for Q4 of FY25, totaling Rs 39.92 crore. This marks a significant decrease from the Rs 116.28 crore profit reported in the same period last year, as revealed in its latest regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations remained relatively flat at Rs 613.62 crore, a slight decrease from Rs 614.44 crore reported a year earlier. However, total expenses saw a substantial increase of 20.71%, amounting to Rs 568.80 crore for the quarter under review.

Looking at the broader financial picture for FY25, Bikaji Foods experienced a 26.23% decline in net profit, which settled at Rs 194.34 crore. Despite these challenges, the company managed to achieve a 12.6% rise in total consolidated income, reaching Rs 2,654.75 crore. Bikaji Foods remains a significant entity, known as India's third-largest ethnic snacks manufacturer and the second-fastest-growing company in the organized snacks market in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)