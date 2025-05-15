Patanjali Foods Ltd: Profit Surge Amidst Diversification

Patanjali Foods Ltd has announced a substantial boost in its standalone net profits, witnessing a 74% surge to Rs 358.53 crore for the quarter concluding in March 2025, significantly higher than the Rs 206.31 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The company's total income for the fourth quarter escalated to Rs 9,744.73 crore from Rs 8,348.02 crore in the previous fiscal year, confirming its robust growth trajectory, as per recent regulatory filings.

Beyond its flagship edible oil business, Patanjali Foods has expanded its portfolio to include segments such as food and FMCG, home and personal care, and wind power generation, marketing products under popular brands like Patanjali, Ruchi Gold, Nutrela, and Dant Kanti.

