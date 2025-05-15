Left Menu

Karnataka's Rail Revolution: New Lines Approved to Enhance Connectivity

The Railway Board has approved location surveys for two new railway lines in Karnataka, aiming to boost connectivity across the state. The lines, connecting Almatti to Yadgir and Bhadravathi to Chikjajur, will enhance trade and mobility, while supporting industrial growth and regional access to resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Board has sanctioned surveys for new railway lines in Karnataka, strengthening the state's rail infrastructure. Approved routes include a 162-km line between Almatti and Yadgir, and a 73-km line between Bhadravathi and Chikjajur, with a combined survey cost of Rs 5.875 crore.

The proposed lines aim to improve connectivity in northern and central Karnataka, fostering regional trade and enhancing access to resources. The Almatti-Yadgir line is particularly strategic, linking major economic corridors and supporting hydroelectric projects.

Similarly, the Bhadravathi-Chikjajur line is set to bolster industrial growth and freight movement. The board emphasized these projects as critical steps in expanding Karnataka's railway network, benefiting both commerce and commuters.

