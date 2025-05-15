Karnataka's Rail Revolution: New Lines Approved to Enhance Connectivity

The Railway Board has sanctioned surveys for new railway lines in Karnataka, strengthening the state's rail infrastructure. Approved routes include a 162-km line between Almatti and Yadgir, and a 73-km line between Bhadravathi and Chikjajur, with a combined survey cost of Rs 5.875 crore.

The proposed lines aim to improve connectivity in northern and central Karnataka, fostering regional trade and enhancing access to resources. The Almatti-Yadgir line is particularly strategic, linking major economic corridors and supporting hydroelectric projects.

Similarly, the Bhadravathi-Chikjajur line is set to bolster industrial growth and freight movement. The board emphasized these projects as critical steps in expanding Karnataka's railway network, benefiting both commerce and commuters.

