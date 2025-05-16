Left Menu

Investors Clinic Closes INR 755 Crore Sales for Signature Global

At a recent event in Gurugram, Investors Clinic announced overseeing INR 755 crore in sales for Signature Global's projects in FY 2024-2025. This reflects strong confidence in the market, as residential and commercial units gained popularity among buyers. The collaboration underscores a commitment to quality real estate solutions.

Updated: 16-05-2025 10:51 IST
Investors Clinic Achieves Record INR 755 Crore Sales with Signature Global in FY 2024-2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant achievement for the real estate sector, Investors Clinic has reported an impressive sales figure of INR 755 crore for Signature Global's projects in the fiscal year 2024-2025. This announcement was made at an event held at Apparel House, Gurugram, attended by key industry figures.

The milestone is a clear indication of strong investor and homebuyer confidence in the offerings provided by Signature Global, which includes a diverse range of residential and commercial spaces that cater to varied consumer needs. Commenting on the success, Sunny Katyal, Co-founder of Investors Clinic, emphasized the shared dedication to delivering value-driven real estate services that resonate with buyers.

Ravi Aggarwal, Managing Director of Signature Global, highlighted the synergies between the two companies as pivotal to achieving this milestone, noting their efforts in expanding the real estate footprint across the Delhi-NCR region. With Investors Clinic's expertise and Signature Global's focus on affordability, the partnership continues to redefine the landscape for both new homeowners and seasoned investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

